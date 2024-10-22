Man arrested in Texas for deadly shooting outside Charlotte fast food restaurant

CHARLOTTE — Police have made an arrest after a man was shot and killed outside an east Charlotte fast food restaurant.

On Oct. 14, police were called to North Sharon Amity Road at Central Avenue. At the scene, a Channel 9 crew could see what appeared to be a body near a Captain D’s restaurant.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said they found Jose Antonio Mejia-Gaona, 25, lying in the parking lot. The parking lot was roped off with crime scene tape as officers responded to the shooting, combing over the scene and looking for evidence.

CMPD never said what led up to the shooting, but on Tuesday, announced they charged someone with murder.

Authorities found 41-year-old Julio Cesar Chacon Venegas in the San Antonio, Texas area. He will be extradited to Mecklenburg County in the coming weeks.

