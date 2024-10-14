1 found dead behind east Charlotte fast food restaurant

CHARLOTTE — A homicide investigation is underway after someone was found dead in east Charlotte.

It happened around 7 a.m. Monday along North Sharon Amity Road at Central Avenue. At the scene, a Channel 9 crew could see what appeared to be the body behind a Captain D’s restaurant.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said one person was pronounced dead at the scene.

No further information was released.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

