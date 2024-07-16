Man arrested for trying to take down Confederate flag in South Carolina

SPARTANBURG, S.C. — Anyone who has driven on Interstate 85 near Spartanburg, South Carolina probably recognizes a large Confederate battle flag that is on display.

On Saturday night, James Daniel Blitch was accused of trying to take it down.

According to the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office, Blitch drove down from Atlanta to Spartanburg, climbed a fence with tools, and prepared to take down the flag.

He was later arrested and charged with two counts of trespassing.

Blitch told deputies that he did not agree with the flag, which sits on private property.

VIDEO: NAACP calls for removal of mural inside local library displaying Confederate flag, soldiers, Native Americans

NAACP calls for removal of mural inside local library displaying Confederate flag, soldiers, Native Americans





©2024 Cox Media Group