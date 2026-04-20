Man charged after IEDs, drugs, found inside vehicle

ALEXANDER COUNTY, N.C. — A 58-year-old Alexander County man was arrested and charged Friday after deputies pulled him over and found several improvised explosive devices.

Deputies conducted the traffic stop after they saw Christopher Scott Thompson, of Stoney Point, driving a Ford Mustang erratically on U.S. Highway 64 East.

Christopher Scott Thompson

He was driving on a suspended license, and the vehicle was searched, deputies said.

The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation Bomb Squad was called in to assist, and the devices were safely secured.

Authorities also found meth, weed, drug paraphernalia, and a firearm.

After the explosive devices were removed, deputies searched the vehicle again and located methamphetamine, marijuana, and drug paraphernalia, and a firearm.

Thompson was arrested and charged with 10 counts of possession of a weapon of mass destruction, one count of possession of a firearm by a felon, one count of possession of methamphetamine, one count of possession of marijuana, and one count of possession of drug paraphernalia.

Thompson is in the Alexander County Detention Center under a $690,000 secured bond. His first court appearance is scheduled for Monday in Alexander County District Court.

The investigation is ongoing. Additional charges may be pending.

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