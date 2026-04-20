Legionnaires’ disease on the rise

These bacteria often live in wet environments, including natural bodies of water, moist soil and man-made water systems such as hot tubs, decorative fountains, cooling towers, hot water tanks, and misting devices that have been poorly maintained. — Legionnaires’ disease is on the rise, and the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services is urging residents and businesses to take steps to prevent it.

Health officials reported 310 cases of the serious lung infection in 2025, compared to 201 cases the year before, according to state health officials.

Legionnaires’ disease is a serious type of pneumonia caused by a bacterium called Legionella. These bacteria often live in wet environments, including natural bodies of water, moist soil and man-made water systems such as hot tubs, decorative fountains, cooling towers, hot water tanks, and misting devices that have been poorly maintained.

People can get Legionnaires’ disease by inhaling mist or vapor contaminated with Legionella, not through person-to-person contact. Most healthy people exposed to Legionella do not get sick, but those at higher risk of illness include:

People age 50 and older

People who are current or former smokers

People with certain health conditions or issues, such as chronic lung disease, kidney failure, and diabetes

People with compromised immune systems

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