2 dead after shooting at North Carolina park

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A planned fight among young people escalated into a mass shooting at a North Carolina park Monday morning as multiple people fired at each other, authorities said.

The shooting happened around 10 a.m. at Leinbach Park, which is near Jefferson Middle School, Winston-Salem police said in a social media post.

State troopers said two were dead, while local police said suspects were still at large. Officials said the incident was not an active shooter call for service.

The shooting did not occur at the school, which was on lockdown until the scene was secure, the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation said.

Several people, both victims and suspects, have been identified and located, but efforts were ongoing to account for everyone, police said. Some of those involved in the incident were juveniles.

Police investigating shooting at Leinbach Park in Winston-Salem on April 20, 2026

No additional details have been made available.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com and watch Eyewitness News for updates.

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