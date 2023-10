A man charged with stabbing another man to death in Conover is due in court Monday.

Kenny Walker got in a fight with another man on Saturday then stabbed and killed him at a home on Daniel Street, Catawba County deputies said.

Walker is in jail without bond on a murder charge.

Check back with wsoctv.com and watch Eyewitness News at 5 p.m. for updates.













