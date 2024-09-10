Man charged for fire that displaced family from Hickory apartments

HICKORY, N.C. — A man in the Catawba County jail for allegedly setting three fires at an apartment complex in Hickory.

Anwar Powell is charged with three counts of first-degree arson.

Police said he was arrested over the weekend after the fires he’s accused of setting caused $20,000 in damage at the Keating Place Apartments in southeast Hickory.

Investigators are not releasing a motive behind the fires.

The Red Cross is assisting the family who lived at the apartment that was damaged.

