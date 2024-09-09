1 shot in Hickory, police say

HICKORY, N.C. — Hickory police were called to a shooting late Monday afternoon.
It appeared that someone shot into a vehicle in the Kenworth neighborhood in southeast Hickory, officials said.
One person was airlifted to a hospital.
There was no word on suspects or arrests.
No additional details have been made available.
This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.
