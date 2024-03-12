Man charged for prior rape amid investigation into child abuse, police say

STATESVILLE, N.C. — Police in Statesville say they uncovered allegations of rape while investigating a case of suspected child abuse.

According to a news release issued on Tuesday, the Statesville Police Department says 26-year-old Christopher Jose Torres is facing numerous criminal charges in connection with the investigation.

SPD says investigators were called after a 13-month-old child was brought into Iredell Memorial Hospital on Feb. 17. Authorities said the child had evidence of “intentional injuries, including two brain bleeds and bruising.”

Torres told the hospital that the child was injured in a fall and from “being struck by a baby doll.” He was watching over the child while the child’s mother was at work, police said.

After the child’s hospital visit, authorities worked on getting more information in the following days. That’s when they learned “of a sexual relationship between Torres ... and a juvenile.” Police said Torres was 21 at the time, and the victim was 15.

Torres was arrested last Tuesday by U.S. Marshals while at a family member’s home in Davie County, according to SPD. He’s facing 10 counts of statutory rape/sex offenses, along with charges for felony child abuse.

According to SPD, investigators spoke with Torres’ family members and learned that the child’s grandmother and aunt “had coached the children to provide false information.”

Police said warrants were issued for 52-year-old Birma Antonia Pabon and 28-year-old Tiffany Marie Roman for “felony accessory after the fact.” Roman was arrested on Monday, but Pabon’s location wasn’t known as of Tuesday.

Police said Torres is being held on a secured bond of more than $1.2 million.

The child has since been released from the hospital. Police said the child will “require ongoing physical therapy.”

