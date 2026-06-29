Gaston County buys 562 acres near Lake Wylie for new public park

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — More than 500 acres of land in Gaston County will be protected instead of developed, and a new public park is providing more access to Lake Wylie.

After buying 562 undeveloped acres of land last week, Gaston County says it will create a park with hiking and mountain biking trails, public access to Lake Wylie and a connection to the Carolina Thread Trail.

People who live nearby were interested to hear about the deal.

“Our kids are outside all the time. That’s how you calm them down, is to bring them outside. So, the older they get, the more they’ll enjoy it, especially just being outside is a fun thing for them, fun thing for us,” said Chrissy Rentz.

“Public park access would be a good change,” said Chase Fazio. “It would depend on the impact, of course, with taxes”

The purchase marks a years-long effort that the Catawba Lands Conservancy says will permanently protect a critical and large piece of land in a rapidly developing part of the county. They say it’ll save flood plains, wetlands and wildlife habitat such as nesting grounds for osprey and bald eagles.

The land was formerly owned by Duke Energy. Officials hope to turn it into an outdoor destination that will boost the quality of the region.

“People come visit our area. They spend money, especially at local,” Rentz said.

“It would be great for the community itself. I think all green land spaces are beneficial, especially people that have been living here. They really don’t want more people moving here, so thus it’ll force people out into more rural areas, which could be a good or bad thing,” said Chase Fazio.

We are still working on getting more details on a timeline on this project, along with more information about the transformation. Check back with Eyewitness News for updates.

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