Man charged for statutory sex crimes with child with autism

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. — A man from Yadkin County is facing charges in Rowan County for sex crimes with a child, according to the Rowan County Sheriffs Office.

Dustin Andrew Garrison, 38, was arrested on Tuesday for indecent liberties with a child and statutory sex offense.

Rowan County deputies began investigating the incident in March and found the acts Garrison is accused of happened at a relative’s home.

According to deputies, Garrison knew the child, and the victim has autism.

Garrison is under a $250,000 secured bond in Yadkin County.

