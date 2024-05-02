Man charged for statutory sex crimes with child with autism

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. — A man from Yadkin County is facing charges in Rowan County for sex crimes with a child, according to the Rowan County Sheriffs Office.
Dustin Andrew Garrison, 38, was arrested on Tuesday for indecent liberties with a child and statutory sex offense.
Rowan County deputies began investigating the incident in March and found the acts Garrison is accused of happened at a relative’s home.
According to deputies, Garrison knew the child, and the victim has autism.
Garrison is under a $250,000 secured bond in Yadkin County.
