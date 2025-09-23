Local

Man charged with attempted murder after Chester County shooting

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
By WSOCTV.com News Staff

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. — A shooting occurred Saturday on Catawba River Road near Fort Lawn, resulting in one victim being hospitalized.

Chester County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the scene around 2:15 p.m. and found one victim who had been shot. The victim was transported to the hospital for further treatment. The suspect, Christopher Robinson, is being charged with attempted murder.

Robinson was located by the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office during a traffic stop in Sumter County. He is currently being held at the Chester County Detention Center.

This is an ongoing investigation.

