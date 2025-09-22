‘Lot of violence’: Uptown sees 3 shootings over several days, residents express concern

CHARLOTTE — Uptown Charlotte has been the scene of three shootings since Thursday.

Early Sunday morning, a man was shot in a hotel room in Uptown, police told Channel 9’s Hunter Sáenz.

According to police reports, a woman shot the man twice at the Marriott on West Trade Street when he would not let her leave after a night of drinking.

She is now charged with assault with a deadly weapon, inflicting serious injury.

About 24 hours before, early Sunday morning, a man was killed at a club near the Spectrum Center.

Several off-duty officers heard gunshots in the area and discovered that 26-year-old Steven Lee Wheeler was killed in the shooting following an altercation at the Brooklyn Lounge on North Caldwell Street.

No arrests have been made in this shooting.

Mid-day Thursday, a deadly shooting took place in a popular alley.

A man has been charged after he shot and killed a man in the alley along Brevard Court near Romare Bearden Park.

Some people who spoke with Sáenz said they feel that crime is happening more often in Uptown.

“There’s a lot of violence, a lot of shootings lately,” one resident said. “My girlfriend lives just a couple blocks away from me and I won’t let her walk to or from my place or to her place after dark.”

One of the more problematic locations in the area is Romare Bearden Park. It has served as the scene of several violent crimes over the past year and just the past couple of months.

