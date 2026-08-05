Man charged with killing uncle, attempting to kill another in Cornelius

CORNELIUS, N.C. — A 21-year-old man is charged with killing one of his uncles and trying to murder a second one in Cornelius, police said.

Cornelius police arrested and charged Johnquise Patterson with first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, 10 counts of shooting into an occupied dwelling, and possession of a stolen firearm.

Johnquise Patterson

He’s accused of killing Johnny Johnson at an apartment complex along Meridian Street on Saturday.

Police say Johnson was Patterson’s uncle and that Patterson told officers he tried to kill a second uncle, but his gun jammed.

Court documents list 11 other people in the home at the time of the shooting, including seven children.

Patterson is in jail without bond.

©2026 Cox Media Group