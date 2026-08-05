Mooresville Police Department to address officer’s arrest

MOORESVILLE, N.C. — The Mooresville Police Department will hold a press conference Wednesday afternoon to address the arrest of one of their officers.

Police have not said who that officer was or provided any information about the reason for the arrest.

According to a release from the department, the press conference will be held at 3 p.m. at the Mooresville Police Department headquarters along Charlotte Highway.

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The department plans to share information on the charges.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

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