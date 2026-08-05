North Carolina lawmakers delay vote on hemp restrictions after demonstrations

RALEIGH — State lawmakers in North Carolina decided not to vote on legislation that would impose a new crackdown on the state’s hemp industry ABC affiliate WTVD reported. The delay follows a massive demonstration at the legislative building where hundreds of industry stakeholders urged the Republican-controlled House to reject the proposal.

The legislation, known as House Bill 328, sought to restrict dozens of hemp products by limiting specific THC levels. Industry members packed the building to argue against the measure, stating that the proposed regulations would threaten the livelihoods of those who depend on the plant for income.

Mike Sims, the owner of Crowntown Cannabis, stated that the proposed restrictions on THC levels would make every product he currently sells illegal. THC is the chemical compound found in cannabis that provides a high to users. Sims was among the hundreds of industry members who gathered at the legislative building to protest the measure.

Sims emphasized the economic reliance that many individuals have on the hemp industry.

“Every one of the people here depends on this plant to feed their families,” Sims said at the demonstration in Raleigh.

Stakeholders argued that the bill would effectively end their ability to operate in the state.

Supporters of the legislation stated that many current hemp-derived substances are specifically aimed at children and require tighter state-level oversight. They urged lawmakers to move forward with restrictions to ensure public safety.

The legislative decision comes as shop owners monitor potential changes to federal regulations later this year.

Federal law would shut down shops in November without protection from the state.

Industry members have expressed concern that without legislative action, their businesses face a deadline for closure.

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