LENOIR, N.C. — P.G. Lackey, 78, attended a funeral for a close friend, with his grandson Isaac by his side, planning to spend Friday night with the man he called “Paw-Paw G,” but after picking up groceries for breakfast, they were a half mile from their Caldwell County home when a car hit them. They both died from their injuries.

Matthew Frye, 20, is accused of being impaired when the 2018 Ford F-150 he was driving crossed into an oncoming lane on U.S. Highway 64 near Union Baptist Road, striking a 2006 Honda Civic, killing the 78-year-old man and his 11-year-old grandson.

Frye ran off, but police soon found him in the woods. He was placed into custody.

Troopers said Frye had “a strong odor of alcohol” and was “uneasy on his feet.”

A judge kept Frye’s bond at $2 million on Monday for two counts of death by motor vehicle and a DWI.

Matthew Frye

“You took my boy,” said Isaac’s mother, Sherra Lackey.” P.G.

Lackey’s wife died four years ago, and Isaac realized his grandfather needed family.

“He didn’t want his ‘Paw-Paw G’ to be by himself,” Sherra Lackey said.

They were always together.

Eric Lackey said his father had a generous spirit, which his grandson took after.

“If there were ever two angels to walk this earth, it would definitely be P.G. and Isaac,” Sherra Lackey said.

Grieving family remembers grandfather, boy killed in suspected DWI crash P.G. Lackey and his grandson Isaac

She said Frye should face a stiff penalty.

However, she said, “I forgive that young man.”

Authorities will test the suspect’s blood to find out how much alcohol was in it.

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