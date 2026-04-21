Commissioners approve Catawba County school district merger

CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. — The Catawba Board of County Commissioners voted in favor of a school district merger Monday night.

The final vote of 3-2 came around 11:30 p.m., following a marathon public comment session.

The decision means Hickory City, Newton-Conover and Catawba County Schools will all become one.

The State Board of Education still needs to approve the plan. If they do, the merger will take effect in 2028.

County commissioners have said it will help with budget shortages, but some parents expressed concerns about program cuts, confusing district boundaries and longer bus routes.

“We don’t know how this is going to impact class size, transportation times, access to programs,” one parent said. “How do we know this is going to improve the education of our children, and not disrupt the path they’re currently on?”

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All employees in the three current districts will be employees of the new district. Students in overpopulated districts could be moved. Priority will be given to high school students to graduate at the school they choose.

If the plan gets approval from the state, the district would have to develop a new school board and come up with a transition process.

VIDEO: Parents await decision over possible Catawba County school district merger

Parents await decision over possible Catawba County school district merger

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