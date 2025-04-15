Mother grateful after arrest made in the crash that killed her son

CHARLOTTE — A woman is thankful after police arrested a man nearly two months after her son’s death.

Dawson Oliver

Dawson Oliver died in a crash on Feb. 23 along Sam Furr Road near Black Farms Road, according to an affidavit from the Huntersville Police Department.

Garry Lackey allegedly was driving drunk and caused the deadly crash.

Garry Lackey

He was charged with second-degree murder, DWI, having a firearm by a felon, possession of marijuana, speeding and traveling left of the centerline.

