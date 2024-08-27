Man charged with statutory rape of 13-year-old he met on Instagram

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. — A Statesville man has been charged with the statutory rape of a 13-year-old girl who he met on Instagram, the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday.

The case was first reported to deputies on July 9.

The victim told deputies the suspect, Deshon Remon Barber, was someone she had met on Instagram. Investigators discovered Barber had been chatting online with the girl for several weeks.

Detectives arrested Barber on Friday on two felony charges of statutory rape of a person who is 15 years of age or younger.

A judge gave Barber a $150,000 bond. He has two previous convictions of resisting public officer, the sheriff’s office said.

