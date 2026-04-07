Man accused of murdering wife in northwest Charlotte was employed by CMS, records show

CHARLOTTE — The man accused of shooting and killing his wife in northwest Charlotte Monday was a Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools employee.

Employment records from the school district say Eddie McCollum was a teaching assistant at Southwest Middle School. He was placed on paid leave after his arrest.

In a message to families, Southwest Middle School’s Principal Walter Clyburn notified parents of Eddie McCollum’s arrest and suspension. He also assured families the situation was not related to the school.

Police responded to the home along Cardington Court just after 2 a.m. Monday. When they arrived, they discovered 58-year-old Tammy McCollum had been shot. She was pronounced deceased at the scene.

According to the affidavit, Eddie McCollum made the call to dispatchers and admitted to shooting his wife during an argument.

Eddie McCollum

Eddie McCollum was taken into custody and charged with first-degree murder. He is expected to face a judge for the first time Tuesday morning.

If you or someone you know is in need of help from domestic violence, the Safe Alliance Hope Line serves all of Greater Charlotte. Call 980.771.4673 to connect with an advocate. It’s available 24 hours a day.

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