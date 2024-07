MONROE, N.C. — A man is in critical after being shot Tuesday night, Monroe police said.

The shooting happened at about 10:50 p.m. in the 500 block of Maurice Street.

The shooting is believed to be an isolated incident.

If you have information regarding this shooting, call the Monroe Police Department at 704-282-4700 or Union County Crime Stoppers at 704-283-5600.

