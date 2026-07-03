Residents divided over plan to add AI-powered surveillance cameras in downtown Matthews

MATTHEWS, N.C. — Matthews is facing mixed reactions to a proposal for 25 additional surveillance cameras in its downtown area.

The project, estimated at more than $130,000, was not approved by town commissioners during a meeting on Wednesday, who instead requested more time to gather information.

The new cameras would expand monitoring capabilities more than tenfold, adding to the two public safety cameras currently in use at Matthews Station Street.

Police officials state the cameras would deter crime, assist with evidence gathering, and allow law enforcement to more effectively monitor downtown, with the new units equipped with AI features.

Currently, two public safety cameras monitor the intersection at Matthews Station Street in downtown.

The Matthews Police Department said these cameras help them monitor the area for crimes and keep an eye on large events, such as Matthews Alive.

Police are asking town commissioners to add the 25 new cameras as a “force multiplier.”

David Johnson, co-owner of Brakeman’s Coffee downtown, acknowledges concerns about surveillance. However, Johnson believes additional cameras would enhance public safety.

“We need something to deter them,” Johnson said. “There is no perfect solution to it, but it seems like a great tool to assist the police officers.”

Conversely, some residents at Wednesday’s meeting voiced concerns that the cameras would be an invasion of privacy and an overreaction.

Matthews resident Emily Moore questioned the necessity of the proposed surveillance.

“I don’t view Matthews as a dangerous space,” Moore said. “I have lived in places where you have to avoid certain blocks because it’s not safe to walk on that block as a woman. That’s not Matthews.”

The proposed cameras would feature AI capabilities to help police identify people and vehicles of interest.

Anything the cameras record would be stored on a cloud for 30 days. This footage would then be deleted unless the Police Department saves a file for an investigation.

The town commissioners did not vote to approve the more than $130,000 vendor quote for the cameras during the special meeting on Wednesday.

Instead, they stated they need more time to gather information about the cameras and review ordinances governing their use.

Mayor John Higdon stated the town will seek additional public input. He also said the town will develop clear rules of engagement before taking any further action regarding the camera proposal.

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