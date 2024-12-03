Man dies after bus catches fire in Salisbury, firefighters say

SALISBURY, N.C. — A man has died after a bus caught fire Monday night, according to the Salisbury Fire Department.

It occurred at approximately 9:15 p.m. on the 700 block of Klumac Road.

Firefighters said the bus was engulfed in flames.

While the department was able to extinguish the fire quickly, 48-year-old Michael Joseph Osterhus was found dead inside the bus.

One firefighter sustained minor burns to the face, and another is expected to recover after receiving medical attention.

On Tuesday, the fire department announced that the cause of the fire was due to an electrical issue.

It has been deemed accidental.

