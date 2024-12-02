Deputies find person dead inside car on fire near Chester

CHARLOTTE — Authorities are investigating after a person was found dead inside a car that was on fire this past weekend near Chester, South Carolina.

The Chester County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were called to a vehicle on fire near Turnbuckle Road, off of Highway 9 on Saturday morning.

The sheriff’s office says when deputies arrived, they found a person’s body inside the vehicle.

It’s not clear if the person died in the fire or if they died before the fire started.

The victim hasn’t been identified yet.

CCSO says the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is leading the investigation.

