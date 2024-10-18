Man dies after moped was struck by SUV in Burke County, troopers say

CONNELLY SPRINGS, N.C. — A 20-year-old driving a 2023 BMW X1 didn’t slow down enough before hitting a moped, killing the 52-year-old rider Thursday in Burke County, state troopers said.

The BMW hit the moped at about 5:30 p.m. while it was trying to turn off U.S. Highway 70 and into a private driveway.

Daniel Wayne Salmons, of Connelly Springs, was thrown from the moped and died at the scene.

The driver of the BMW was not injured.

Impairment was not a contributing factor in the collision, according to the initial investigation.

Charges are pending.

Highway 70 was closed for about two hours.

