3 charged with dumping body off Burke County bridge into river

BURKE COUNTY, N.C. — Investigators in Burke County have charged three people, including a father and son, after kayakers found a body that was dumped off a bridge and into a river.

The Burke County Sheriff’s Office said Mark Dwayne Mitchell was wrapped in a sheet and dumped off the Corpening Bridge over the Johns River.

Deputies found Mitchell’s body on Aug. 30 after kayakers along Johns River found human remains.

Mitchell’s family told Channel 9′s Dave Faherty they’re in disbelief over what happened.

“It’s devastating. He’s my uncle. He’s a family member,” they said. “I’m stunned. I’m stunned to learn of the circumstances.”

Deputies searched a home on Pax Hill Road in Morganton and took Rocky Dale, Robert Dale, and Lorie Stevens into custody as a result. The home is about 3 miles away from the bridge where Mitchell was found.

Each suspect has been charged with one count of felony concealment of death and disturbing human remains.

Rocky Dale was given no bond. Robert Dale has a $135,000 secured bond and Lorie Stephens got a $75,000 secured bond. All three are scheduled for a court appearance Monday.

As the investigation continues, the sheriff’s office expects to bring more charges.

(WATCH BELOW: FBI arrests Burke County man accused of assaulting multiple officers on Jan. 6)

FBI arrests Burke County man accused of assaulting multiple officers on Jan. 6





©2024 Cox Media Group