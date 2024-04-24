Man dies in crash during police chase after domestic incident

CHINA GROVE, N.C. — A man is dead after crashing his motorcycle during a police chase late Tuesday in Rowan County.

It started when deputies got a call that a man was threatening someone with a knife at the Circle K on N. Main Street in China Grove, according to the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say Jeremy Lee Roush was “having an altercation with his ex-girlfriend” when someone tried to intervene, according to witnesses. Roush allegedly pulled a knife on that man, and his ex-girlfriend left in a car.

The sheriff’s office says Roush was on a motorcycle and following his ex-girlfriend when deputies spotted them near Church and Main streets. A deputy tried to pull Roush over, but he took off and led a pursuit to Shue Road.

RCSO says Roush crashed his motorcycle after riding off Shue Road, and he was pronounced dead at the scene. Deputies found two knives in Roush’s possession at the scene of the crash.

According to RCSO, the North Carolina State Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

