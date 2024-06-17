Man dies following motorcycle crash in Caldwell County, troopers say

LENOIR, N.C. — A person is dead after a crash involving a motorcycle in Caldwell County Sunday night, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the crash happened on Playmore Beach Road near U.S. Highway 64 around 9:20 p.m. A 2003 BMW motorcycle was traveling north when the driver veered off the right side of the road, striking a tree and a fence.

Cody Allen Word, 28, was ejected from the motorcycle and died at the scene.

Troopers said speed or impairment contributed to the crash. The roadway was closed for around two hours.

(WATCH BELOW: ‘It’s real tough’: Friends remember man killed on The Plaza, call for safety improvements)

‘It’s real tough’: Friends remember man killed on The Plaza, call for safety improvements

©2024 Cox Media Group