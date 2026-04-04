1 killed in southwest Charlotte car fire

CHARLOTTE — One person was killed in a car fire in southwest Charlotte on Saturday morning.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department announced around 3:30 a.m. that it was investigating a fatal crash on the 900 block of Yorkmont Road.

MEDIC confirmed that paramedics responded to the crash as a car fire around 3 a.m.

One person was pronounced deceased at the scene, MEDIC said.

No additional details have been made available.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

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