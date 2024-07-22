Man dies in head-on crash in southeast Charlotte, CMPD says

CHARLOTTE — A man died over the weekend in a crash in southeast Charlotte, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

It happened around 9:40 p.m. Saturday on Monroe Road near Richland Drive in Oakhurst.

Detectives said it involved a Nissan Xterra and a Honda Accord. They said the driver of the Nissan, 61-year-old Steven Velez, died at the scene.

Police believe Velez was driving on Monroe Road when he lost control of the SUV, crossed the concrete median and hit the Accord head-on.

The driver of the Honda and the passenger were both taken to a local hospital but neither have serious injuries, CMPD said.

Velez is believed to have been speeding and driving recklessly, police said. His toxicology results are pending.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

(WATCH BELOW: 1 dead in crash on I-77 in north Charlotte)

1 dead in crash on I-77 in north Charlotte





©2024 Cox Media Group