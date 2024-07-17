Local

Major Huntersville road closed due to serious crash

By WSOCTV.com News Staff

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — Statesville Road at Mt. Holly-Huntersville Road in Huntersville was closed down Tuesday night due to a serious crash, fire department officials said.

Two people had serious injuries, MEDIC stated.

The road will be closed for “an extended period of time for the investigation,” the Huntersville Fire Department stated on X.

No additional details have been made available.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

