Major Huntersville road closed due to serious crash

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — Statesville Road at Mt. Holly-Huntersville Road in Huntersville was closed down Tuesday night due to a serious crash, fire department officials said.

Two people had serious injuries, MEDIC stated.

The road will be closed for “an extended period of time for the investigation,” the Huntersville Fire Department stated on X.

*SERIOUS CRASH* Stations 1, 3, 4 working a serious crash. Statesville Road at Mt Holly-Huntersville Road. Expect Statesville Road to remain closed for an extended period of time for investigation. #CLTtraffic #Crash pic.twitter.com/LI5RorEPEj — Huntersville Fire (@Huntersville_FD) July 17, 2024

No additional details have been made available.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

