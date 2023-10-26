Man dropped diaper, exposed himself to children at bus stop, deputies say

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. — A man in rural Rowan County is facing four felony charges after allegedly exposing himself to children at a school bus stop earlier this week.

The Rowan County Sheriff’s Office says neighbors got video of the incident, which happened Wednesday on Leigh Drive, which is west of Salisbury.

The video shows 52-year-old Terry Lynn Horne wearing a diaper and then dropping it in front of children that were exiting a school bus, according to the sheriff’s office.

RCSO says deputies found four children who were victims of the exposure, but the office said additional victims may be found.

Horne is being charged with four counts of felony indecent exposure. He was taken to the Rowan County Detention Center and held on a $5,000 bond, according to the sheriff’s office.

