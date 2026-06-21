Man faces charges after hidden knives were found on him during light rail arrest

CHARLOTTE — Jail records say a man was found with two hidden knives on him during an arrest on the light rail.

CATS security arrested 37-year-old Ramone Jermel Norman late Saturday night.

They accused him of causing a disturbance on the light rail.

When officers arrested him, they found that he was armed with two knives that were hidden in his waistband.

Fortunately, no one was injured in the incident.

Channel 9 talked to passengers who took this as a sign that security improvements are working.

“That sounds like a success. No one got hurt, they were able to apprehend him, so I feel like the funds that were allocated towards, they definitely used,” said George Johnson. “I look forward to seeing more of them on it considering what happened to the young lady. I hope that never happens again.”

Norman has been charged with disorderly conduct, carrying a concealed weapon, and resisting arrest.

He’s in jail under no bond and his first court appearance is scheduled for Monday morning.

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