Man found covered in blood under Monroe bridge, police trace trail to suspect

MONROE, N.C. — Monroe Police arrested one person for attempted murder and are looking for another after they found a man suffering multiple stab wounds walking along a path on Saturday.

Police received multiple reports about a man covered in blood walking on a path near Skyway Drive and Winchester Avenue around 5 p.m. Saturday, officials said.

Police responded to the area and found 66-year-old Richard Lee Adams under the Skyway Drive railroad bridge, suffering multiple stab wounds, according to reports.

Adams was sent to an area hospital to be treated for his injuries, police said.

Police said they then followed Adams’ trail of blood to find the scene of the crime. They arrived at a residence on Miller Street where the assault occurred.

They arrested Shaunte Nicole Waters on charges of Attempted Murder, Assault With Deadly Weapon with Intent To Kill, and Felony Obstruction of Justice, according to reports.

Police are also searching for 33-year-old Antonio Gerard Wilson in connection with the case. He has an outstanding warrant for Accessory After the Fact.

The investigation is ongoing and police ask that anyone with information on the incident contact them at (704)282-4700.

No additional details have been made available.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

