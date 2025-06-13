‘I knew’: Woman grieves loss of unborn child following arrest of second shooting suspect

GASTONIA, N.C. — A Gastonia shooting left multiple people injured and an unborn baby dead in March, police said. Two arrests have been made, but a mother is still grieving her baby, who would have been a month old by now.

Alyssa Raine was 17 years old and nine months pregnant when she said two masked men broke into a Gastonia motel room and killed the baby she never got the chance to meet.

She told Channel 9’s Ken Lemon that even though the shooting happened in March, it’s still very real for her.

“Every night is hard to go to sleep, the same scene replays over and over in my head,” Raine said.

She said the two masked men carried guns and forced their way into the room at the Ecolodge.

Jadedic Black was arrested and charged in Gaffney on Thursday, police said.

Police arrested their first shooting suspect, Trinity Hopper, last week. Both are behind bars, charged in connection with the death of Raine’s unborn child.

She said she recognized Hopper from the robbery.

Raine said Hopper pushed her onto the ground after she told the men she was nine months pregnant. She got up, told a friend to call the police, and then heard gunfire.

“I had nowhere to go, and the bullet hit me straight in my stomach,” she said.

Raine said she felt her little girl react.

“I knew from the moment that I was shot when I felt my daughter curl up inside of me, and I felt no more movement,” she said.

And she said it has been difficult ever since.

“I had to spend my first Mother’s Day without a daughter,” Raine said.

Lemon asked her if there was anything she wanted the suspects to know.

“I forgive them,” she responded. “Because if I don’t, I’ll never be able to heal, and I’ll always hold that over them.”

Raine told Lemon that even though she forgives them, she still can’t excuse what happened. She said she hopes they never get out of jail.

Hopper has been indicted and Black is waiting to be extradited to North Carolina to face a judge.

No additional details have been made available.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

