Man found shot to death on Concord road, police say

CONCORD, N.C. — A 33-year-old man was shot and killed over the weekend in Concord, police stated Thursday in a news release.
Emergency officials were called to American Avenue NE and Madison Avenue NE at about 10 p.m. Sunday where a man was found lying in the road.
Jeramie Stefaun Forrest, of Concord, died at the scene.
Call the Concord Police Department at 704-920-5000 if you have any information.
The investigation is ongoing.
No further information was released.
