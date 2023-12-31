Firefighters battle heavy flames destroying Concord house

CONCORD, N.C. — A house in Concord was ablaze in the early hours of New Year’s Eve.

Concord Fire Department responded to a house fire around 5 a.m. on Sunday at 228 Edgewater Drive NW.

They said they saw heavy flames and smoke visible from both floors of the house.

It took more than half an hour for the fire to be controlled by 25 firefighters.

No one was home, and no one was injured.

The cause of the fire hasn’t been released yet as the fire is being investigated.

This is a developing story; check wsoctv.com for updates.

