Man freed after 20 years in prison, denies involvement in 1990 murder of Charlotte woman

CHARLOTTE — Marion Gales, who spent 20 years in prison, was released today, but he remains linked to the unsolved murder of Kim Thomas, a Charlotte mother killed in her home in 1990.

Gales, who was imprisoned for manslaughter, claims he is innocent of Thomas’s murder despite DNA evidence connecting him to the crime scene.

He spoke exclusively to Channel 9′s Glenn Counts, expressing his desire to live a normal life and reconnect with his family.

“I feel real good, but I feel a little nervous because I had not been out for so long,” Gales said after his release. “I feel in my heart and soul that God helped me get where I’m at now,”

David Rudolf, Friedland’s attorney, previously commented, “The evidence I have seen against Gales is some of the strongest I have ever seen.”

Lynn Thomas, Kim’s sister, expressed her belief in Gales’ innocence, stating, “It was a partial match, it wasn’t a full match, full profile. I’m 99.9% sure he had nothing to do with my sister’s murder.”

Gales was initially considered a suspect in the murder of Kim Thomas, who was brutally slain in July 1990. He worked as a handyman and did odd jobs around the Thomas home.

‘Did you have anything to do with Kim Thomas’s death?’ No sir, I had nothing to do with Kim Thomas’s death,” Gales asserted.

Investigators initially focused on Thomas’s husband, Dr. Ed Friedland, arresting him for the murder, but those charges were quickly dropped. Friedland’s legal team later pointed to Gales as a suspect.

DNA evidence released by Charlotte police included pubic hairs collected from Thomas’s body that were consistent with Gales’ DNA.

Additionally, DNA on a rug and a stain on a mattress cover were consistent with both Gales and Friedland.

Gales, now 62, has suffered a stroke and uses a cane to assist with mobility. He expressed a desire to live a trouble-free life, stating, “I’m just trying to live a normal life, there will be no more trouble from me, I’m through with breaking the law.”

Despite his release, Marion Gales continues to face scrutiny over the murder of Kim Thomas, with DNA evidence linking him to the crime scene.

He maintains his innocence and hopes to spend his time reconnecting with family.

