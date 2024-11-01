Man hospitalized after shootout in apartment parking lot, police say

MONROE, N.C. — A man has been hospitalized following a shootout in the parking lot of an apartment complex Thursday night, according to the Monroe Police Department.

It occurred around 8:45 p.m. on the 1600 block of Icemorlee Street.

At the scene, police found 29-year-old Brandon Williams in the parking lot with a gunshot wound. Williams was then taken to a hospital in Charlotte with life-threatening injuries.

An initial investigation indicates that Williams got into an argument with another person in the parking lot. The two then exchanged gunfire, which resulted in Williams being shot, according to police.

Police said this case is active and ongoing. Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call the Monroe Police Department at 704-282-4700.

