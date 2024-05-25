Man hurt in Belmont shooting, police say

BELMONT, N.C. — The Belmont Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred Saturday morning.

At approximately 6:00 a.m., police said they responded to a 911 call regarding a shooting on Alice Avenue.

At the scene, police found 38-year-old Andres Contreras Cervantes suffering from gunshot wounds.

Cervantes was taken to CaroMont Regional Medical Center with life-threatening injuries, according to police.

Police said an initial investigation indicates that this was an incident amongst known acquaintances and was not a random act of violence.

However, the circumstances surrounding the shooting are still unknown.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Sergeant Valverde with the Belmont Police Department at 704-825-3792.

VIDEO: 1 hurt after shooting in northwest Charlotte, MEDIC says

1 hurt after shooting in northwest Charlotte, MEDIC says





©2024 Cox Media Group