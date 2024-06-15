Local

Black bear spotted near university campus in Hickory

By Dave Faherty, wsoctv.com

HICKORY, N.C. — A black bear was spotted near the Lenoir Rhyne University campus in Hickory a few days ago.

A viewer told Channel 9 that the bear was spotted along 5th Avenue Northeast.

The homeowner said he later found his wife’s bird feeder empty and a pole bent nearby.

Wildlife officers said bears are more active this time of year.

Residents are reminded not to leave pet food outdoors where there is bear activity.

