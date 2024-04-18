Man killed after being hit by tractor-trailer in Iredell County

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. — A 47-year-old man was killed after being hit by a tractor-trailer Thursday morning in a rural area southwest of Statesville, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

Troopers were called for the crash around 6:30 a.m. on Highway 70 near Cedar Hill Trail in Iredell County.

Highway patrol says Tyson Matthew Painton was walking west on the road when he was hit by a tractor-trailer that was also going west. Troopers said Painton was wearing dark clothing in a dark section of the road.

According to the highway patrol, Painton lived in Statesville.

Investigators said no charges will be filed against the driver of the tractor-trailer.

The road was closed for several hours Thursday morning, according to highway patrol.

