Health officials confirm Legionnaires’ disease cluster in Gaston County

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — Health officials have confirmed a cluster of Legionnaires’ disease cases in Gaston County.

Authorities said the patients lived or spent time in Gaston County during the two weeks before they got sick.

Legionnaires’ disease is a bacterial pneumonia that can travel through water vapor. It’s not spread from person to person and authorities said you also can’t get it by drinking water with the bacteria in it.

Common symptoms include fever, chills, cough, shortness of breath, headaches, muscle aches, and fatigue. Other symptoms may include weakness, loss of appetite, confusion, diarrhea, and nausea.

It’s unclear what caused the cases in Gaston County, but the state and local health departments are working to identify where the bacteria came from to prevent any more cases.

Gaston County Public Health said past outbreaks of Legionnaires’ disease have come from water sources like cooling towers, building plumbing systems, hot tubs, and decorative fountains. They said reducing the risk of bacteria growth in systems like these prevents the disease.

Most people exposed to the bacteria don’t develop the disease, health officials said. People at least 50 years old and current or former smokers are most at risk of infection and severe illness. Several other chronic health conditions are also risk factors for the disease.

Gaston County Public Health is asking healthcare providers to watch for patients with Legionnaires’ disease symptoms. They aren’t recommending testing for people who have been exposed but don’t have symptoms.

