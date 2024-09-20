Officer-involved shooting reported in Chesterfield County, sources say

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, S.C. — A police officer has been shot after responding to a call late Thursday night in Chesterfield County, according to reports from WPDE.

WPDE said the incident occurred on 11th Street near McBee High School.

The officer was taken to an area hospital for treatment, but his condition is unknown at this time, the Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office told WPDE.

WPDE is reporting that the State Law Enforcement Division will be taking over the investigation into this incident.

The Chesterfield County School District released a statement regarding the shooting, saying:

“A McBee law enforcement officer was shot and injured during a traffic stop near the McBee High School Agricultural Building. Rumors have been circulating that a shooting took place at McBee High School, and those reports are false. The incident took place near the high school but was not related to McBee High School itself.”

