Man killed during shootout with Catawba County deputies in Newton

NEWTON, N.C. — The Catawba County Sheriff’s Office says a man is dead after shooting at deputies during a standoff Monday evening in Newton.

Deputies were called to a home on Rifle Range Road around 8:40 p.m. Monday for a report of a man threatening suicide with a gun, according to the sheriff’s office.

When the deputies got there, the man refused to allow deputies to speak with him. After the deputies helped an elderly woman out of the home, they called the Special Tactics and Response Crisis Intervention and De-escalation team.

The sheriff’s office says an “involuntary commitment order” was issued at 9:30 p.m., and deputies were instructed to take the man to a hospital.

According to the sheriff’s office, the STAR team worked on making contact with the man until 1 a.m., but then they heard “what they believed to be a gunshot fired inside.”

The deputies went into the home to help the man, but he then fired his gun at the STAR team. The deputies returned fire, and the man was killed.

The sheriff’s office identified the man as Michael Rose.

No deputies were reported to be hurt in the incident.

According to the sheriff’s office, the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation will be investigating the shooting. It’s not clear if any deputies have been placed on leave at this time.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

