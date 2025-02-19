Man killed in hit-and-run on Highway 70 near Hickory

HICKORY, N.C. — Police in Hickory are investigating a deadly hit-and-run crash that happened Wednesday on Highway 70.

Authorities said a man was struck and killed early Wednesday morning.

The incident took place near the Interstate 40 overpass in southeast Hickory. Officers got a call around 8 a.m. after a passerby noticed a person on the side of the road.

Breaking Catawba Co- police in Hickory are investigating a deadly hit and run after a person was struck and killed along Highway 70. Investigators say it happened around 8am near the interstate 40 overpass. They have recovered parts from the vehicle and are analyzing that now. Watch channel 9 eyewitness news for updates on this developing story. Video courtesy Kenny Clontz Posted by Dave Faherty on Wednesday, February 19, 2025

Investigators have recovered pieces of the vehicle involved in the collision and are actively working to identify a suspect.

The victim hasn’t been identified yet.

We’re working on getting more details. Check back for updates.

(VIDEO: Hickory police investigate shooting at Waffle House)

Hickory police investigate shooting at Waffle House





©2025 Cox Media Group