Man killed in single-vehicle accident in Caldwell County, trooper say

GRANITE FALLS, N.C. — One person died following a single-vehicle accident in Caldwell County early Monday morning, according to North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

The accident occurred at approximately 1:40 a.m. on Grace Chapel Road near Quail Creek Drive.

Troopers said a 1999 Ford Explorer was traveling north on Grace Chapel Road, crossed the centerline, drove off the left side of the road, and struck a tree.

The driver of the vehicle, 63-year-old Charles Rodney Allison Jr., died at the scene.

An initial investigation indicates speed and alcohol were not contributing factors in the collision, according to troopers.

VIDEO: 15-year-old seriously hurt in crash; ‘She was just so full of love,’ sister says

15-year-old seriously hurt in crash; ‘She was just so full of love,’ sister says

©2023 Cox Media Group