15-year-old seriously hurt in crash; ‘She was just so full of love,’ sister says

CHARLOTTE — A family says they’ve been staying by 15-year-old Ella Lukse’s side in what they say are her final moments.

Lukse, a 10th grade student at Providence High School, suffered life-threatening injuries in a crash Sunday in south Charlotte.

At the crash site, a memorial continues to grow for Lukse. Candles, flowers, and even gummy bears remind her loved ones of happier times.

Late Tuesday night, Ella’s sister, Gia, visited the memorial and wanted to speak to Channel 9. At times, she spoke through tears.

“She was such a sweet girl. She deserved the world,” Gia said. “She never hated anyone. She would always be there for me and I would go into her room and talk to her every night.”

Gia said she’s having a hard time wrapping her mind around a life without her sister.

Police said on Sunday night, a 17-year-old was speeding on Raintree Road when he hit the car Ella was riding in. It’s a residential road in south Charlotte with a speed limit of 25 mph.

Police said the 17-year-old wasn’t legally impaired but had alcohol before the crash. He’s been charged with reckless driving and underage consumption, and police said more charges could be coming.

Gia said her family originally thought Ella would survive the crash, but doctors have since said she ultimately will not survive. Right now, they are staying by her side.

“So many people loved that girl,” she said. “We are having a life celebration because she was just so full of love.”

On Tuesday, the principal at Providence High School sent an email to parents and made an announcement that Ella had passed away. There are also grief counselors for her friends at the school. The family clarified that she is still alive, and they are by her side in her “remaining days.”

